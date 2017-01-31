App Could Help Cruise Passengers

A new app could be launched to offer a personalised welcome to cruise liner passengers visiting Guernsey.

A hackathon in March will challenge teams to come up with one, to highlight local businesses and services to the visitors when they come ashore for a few hours.

The States Chief Information Officer, Colin Vaudin, says it will help Guernsey benefit from the cruise liner industry if the app can be produced:

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services is a leading technology company, so to have secured its support for this event is fantastic. The HPES specialist team that will guide the teams has a huge amount of experience in this field – their advice will be invaluable for those who take part.

The challenge to the teams is clear; we want cruise liner passengers to receive a text message as soon as they arrive on the island providing information that will support visitors as they explore our beautiful island. The hope is that the winning team’s product will be progressed to market.”

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, digital lead and member of the Committee for Economic Development, which has responsibility for VisitGuernsey, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to develop an app that has the potential to greatly enhance the experience of cruise ship passengers and other visitors arriving in the island, and allow businesses an opportunity to market their products and special offers directly to visitors. The island welcomed almost 130,000 visitors from cruise ships last year, so we are excited to be able to provide this challenge and look forward to seeing the results.”

The Digital Greenhouse is supporting the event with planning, space and co-ordination. Its Manager Keith Wilen said:

“We’re always looking to learn about and share new ways of working, so being able to partner with one of the world’s leading digital services companies is a great opportunity, I’d encourage anyone who’s interested in developing their ideas for cruise passengers to register their interest. The project is also likely to be of interest to developers, designers, entrepreneurs and business owners.”

You can read more below or on the Digital Greenhouse website: