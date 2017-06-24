Aquarium Reopens After Revamp

The Aquarium reopens this morning after a total revamp and investment from its new owners.

They say it has a new focus on Guernsey’s marine life, with a World War II display and other features made from Channel Island artefacts like crab pots.

Co-owner Peter Grange says: “We’ve worked very closely with local fisherman – who we continue to work with and we’re very grateful for their help.

“75% of the fish is local and they’ve brought those all in.”

The refurbishment has taken seven months, with a small team working seven days a week to give the aquarium “a new lease of life”.

It will be taking bookings for private events, while there is also a kids club and a new mascot called Sharky.

There’s more information about the new look aquarium here