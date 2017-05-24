Armed Officers Could Patrol Bailiwick Ports

Armed officers may be on patrol at Bailiwick ports, following the change in the national security threat level.

A spokesperson for Guernsey Law Enforcement has told us there is no intelligence of a specific threat locally, but the UK was moved up to ‘critical’ last night.

The UK’s terror threat level has been raised from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’. PM @theresa_may explains what this means in her latest address pic.twitter.com/BZzGh7OLtc — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2017

The measure has been put in place as a precaution, following Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

Now, we will also see a more visible police presence across Guernsey.

A spokesperson for Guernsey Law Enforcement’s confirmed it is part of a ‘pre-planned local response’ to the change. Officials have told us to remain vigilant but don’t be alarmed.

You can read the full statement below: