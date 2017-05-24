Armed Officers Could Patrol Bailiwick Ports

24th May 2017
The response follows Monday's terror attack in Manchester (Credit: Sky News)

The response follows Monday’s terror attack in Manchester (Credit: Sky News)

Armed officers may be on patrol at Bailiwick ports, following the change in the national security threat level.

A spokesperson for Guernsey Law Enforcement has told us there is no intelligence of a specific threat locally, but the UK was moved up to ‘critical’ last night.

The measure has been put in place as a precaution, following Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

Now, we will also see a more visible police presence across Guernsey.

A spokesperson for Guernsey Law Enforcement’s confirmed it is part of a ‘pre-planned local response’ to the change. Officials have told us to remain vigilant but don’t be alarmed.

You can read the full statement below:

A statement issued by Guernsey Law Enforcement

A statement issued by Guernsey Law Enforcement

Share this story: