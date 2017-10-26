Arrests Made In Beau Sejour Investigation

Guernsey Police have arrested a number of people in connection with some criminal damage at Beau Sejour.

Earlier this week, ten cars had their windows and wing mirrors smashed as they were parked overnight.

An appeal for information was then launched by officers, who have since made the arrests, although how the number of arrests made has not been made public.

Officers say their enquiries are continuing, so they’re asking anyone with information to call the Police Station or Crimestoppers anonymously.