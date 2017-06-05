Arrests Made Following London Terror Attack

Police have detained a number of people in raids in east London after Saturday’s terror attacks.

Yesterday, 12 people were arrested in Barking following the van and knife attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market. One man has since been released without charge.

The three men who carried out the rampage were shot dead by eight officers firing around 50 bullets. Police say they’ll release their identities as soon as operationally possible.

The first victim has been named as Christine Archibald from Canada. Her family says she’d worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé.

The exit from London Bridge station is reopening this morning – though people are still being urged to stay away.

A vigil and a minute’s silence will take place tonight near the scene to remember the victims.

President Trump has offered Theresa May what he calls his “unwavering support”, vowing “this bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end.”

As a mark of respect for those killed in London, the Guernsey flags on all States buildings will be flown at half-mast today.

The Union Flag should also be flown at half mast on buildings with two flag-poles. They can return to full-mast tomorrow.