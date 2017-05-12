Arrests Made In Providence Investigation

Four people have been arrested as part of the global investigation into Providence’s investment fund.

The case has been led by Guernsey’s Economic Crime Division.

Ever since its collapse last year, the monies have been under official scrutiny, but the length of time it’s taking to investigate continues to grow.

Four men were arrested yesterday at four separate addresses in the island. It’s in connection to fraud, abuse of position and recklessly furnishing information.

They’ve all now been bailed pending further enquiries, no further details will be released at this time.

A Guernsey Law Enforcement spokesman released the following statement:

“An investigation led by Guernsey’s Economic Crime Division, into the collapse of the Providence investment fund, resulted in the arrest of four male individuals yesterday.

The arrests were undertaken at four separate addresses in the island, in connection with suspected offences of fraud by abuse of position and in respect of the provision of false or misleading, or recklessly furnishing information relating to the protection of investors.

All four males have been bailed pending further enquiries. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we are unable to give any further details at this time. The Economic Crime Division is a joint Guernsey Police and Guernsey Border Agency unit.”