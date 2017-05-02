Astronaut Publishes Channel Islands Pic

A special picture of the Channel Islands from Space has been published online.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s posts on Facebook & Twitter have received a lot of attention locally and further afield:

A view of Cotentin and @CaenOfficiel with the Channel Islands to the left https://t.co/HxRf0Ef2kGpic.twitter.com/rQEi5O2WkL — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) April 30, 2017

Thomas is currently working on board the International Space Station for the European Space Agency.

He works as a flight engineer for Expeditions 50 and 51. His shuttle launched in November 2016 and is due to return in May 2017.

Thomas previously worked as an aerospace engineer, and is also an airline pilot for Air France.