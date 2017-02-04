Athletics Club Unveils Rebranding

Guernsey Island Amateur Athletics Club is rebranding.

From now on it will be known formally as ‘Guernsey Athletics Club’or ‘Guernsey AC’, and the club will be known locally simply as ‘Guernsey Athletics’.

Athletics Development Officer Tom Druce announced the news at the club’s Annual Awards Evening last night.

Tradition will be maintained with the club’s athletes still bearing two-stripes on their Guernsey vests.

Meanwhile, Cameron Chalmers was named ‘senior athlete of the year’ at the 2016 Guernsey Athletics’ awards.

He couldn’t be there last night to collect his trophy which was for his performance at the World Under 20 Championships among other highlights.

Last night’s winners were:

COLTS:

Team of the Year – Inter Insular Quadkids Team

Most Improved – Aideen Le Prevost

Athelete of the Year – George Goubert

GROWTH MINDSET:

Junior – Eliza Mason

Senior – Hannah Lesbirel

UNDER 13s

Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – Ben Solway (sprints and jumps), Josh Avery (throws), Jack Le Tissier (distance running), James Goubert (overall prize). Lillie Cochrane and Amelia Hart (sprints), Imogen Giles (throws), Eve Whalley (jumps), Summer Woodhead and Kate Bain (distance running), Vicky Hancock (overall).

Performance of the Year – Vicky Hancock for winning the Hampshire Cross Country

Team of the Year – U11 Girls Hampshire Cross Country Team

Most Improved – Caitlin Jackson

Athlete of the Year – Ben Solway

UNDER 15s

Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – Joe Chadwick (sprints and jumps), Isaac Powers (distance running), Josh Powell (throws). Rhiannon Dowinton (sprints and overall),Eve Bott (throws), Alice Hunt (jumps), Eliza Mason (distance running).

Performance of the Year – Joe Chadwick for winning bronze at the national championships

Team of the Year – U15 Girls 4 x 100m Inter Insular Relay Team

Most Improved – Alice Hunt

Athlete of the Year – Amelia Lees

CLUB AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

Nick Marley

UNDER 20s/UNDER 17s

Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – Lucas Rive (sprints), Tom Brierly (throws), Mario Cacace (jumps), Alex Rowe and Joe Yeoman (distance running). Indi Gallagher (sprints), Vicky Mann (throws), Sophie Porter (jumps), Amy Dallamore (distance running)

Performance of the Year – Sophie Porter for her bronze medal at the national U17 championships

Team of the Year – U17 men Inter-Insular 4 x 400m

Most Improved – Jasmine Norman

Athlete of the Year – Alastair Chalmers

SENIOR

Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – 3rd Abi Galpin, 2nd Hannah Lesbirel, 1st Louise Perrio. 3rd Dale Garland, 2nd Matt Loveridge, 1st Josh Allaway.

Performance of the Year – Sarah Mercier for her performance at the Euro Cross Country Trials

Team of the Year – Hampshire Cross Country Team

Most Improved – Jenny James

Athlete of the Year Cameron Chalmers