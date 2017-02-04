Athletics Club Unveils Rebranding
4th February 2017
Guernsey Island Amateur Athletics Club is rebranding.
From now on it will be known formally as ‘Guernsey Athletics Club’or ‘Guernsey AC’, and the club will be known locally simply as ‘Guernsey Athletics’.
Athletics Development Officer Tom Druce announced the news at the club’s Annual Awards Evening last night.
Tradition will be maintained with the club’s athletes still bearing two-stripes on their Guernsey vests.
Meanwhile, Cameron Chalmers was named ‘senior athlete of the year’ at the 2016 Guernsey Athletics’ awards.
He couldn’t be there last night to collect his trophy which was for his performance at the World Under 20 Championships among other highlights.
Last night’s winners were:
COLTS:
Team of the Year – Inter Insular Quadkids Team
Most Improved – Aideen Le Prevost
Athelete of the Year – George Goubert
GROWTH MINDSET:
Junior – Eliza Mason
Senior – Hannah Lesbirel
UNDER 13s
Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – Ben Solway (sprints and jumps), Josh Avery (throws), Jack Le Tissier (distance running), James Goubert (overall prize). Lillie Cochrane and Amelia Hart (sprints), Imogen Giles (throws), Eve Whalley (jumps), Summer Woodhead and Kate Bain (distance running), Vicky Hancock (overall).
Performance of the Year – Vicky Hancock for winning the Hampshire Cross Country
Team of the Year – U11 Girls Hampshire Cross Country Team
Most Improved – Caitlin Jackson
Athlete of the Year – Ben Solway
UNDER 15s
Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – Joe Chadwick (sprints and jumps), Isaac Powers (distance running), Josh Powell (throws). Rhiannon Dowinton (sprints and overall),Eve Bott (throws), Alice Hunt (jumps), Eliza Mason (distance running).
Performance of the Year – Joe Chadwick for winning bronze at the national championships
Team of the Year – U15 Girls 4 x 100m Inter Insular Relay Team
Most Improved – Alice Hunt
Athlete of the Year – Amelia Lees
CLUB AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR
Nick Marley
UNDER 20s/UNDER 17s
Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – Lucas Rive (sprints), Tom Brierly (throws), Mario Cacace (jumps), Alex Rowe and Joe Yeoman (distance running). Indi Gallagher (sprints), Vicky Mann (throws), Sophie Porter (jumps), Amy Dallamore (distance running)
Performance of the Year – Sophie Porter for her bronze medal at the national U17 championships
Team of the Year – U17 men Inter-Insular 4 x 400m
Most Improved – Jasmine Norman
Athlete of the Year – Alastair Chalmers
SENIOR
Intertrust Track & Field Challenge awards – 3rd Abi Galpin, 2nd Hannah Lesbirel, 1st Louise Perrio. 3rd Dale Garland, 2nd Matt Loveridge, 1st Josh Allaway.
Performance of the Year – Sarah Mercier for her performance at the Euro Cross Country Trials
Team of the Year – Hampshire Cross Country Team
Most Improved – Jenny James
Athlete of the Year Cameron Chalmers