Atmospheric Conditions Force Flight To Return

An Aurigny ATR had to return to Guernsey Airport this morning after reports of a ‘smokey smell’ in the cockpit.

It had just taken off to fly to Bristol with 44 passengers on board when it re-landed safely. The Guernsey Airport Fire Service met the flight and engineers have since checked the plane over and found no problems with it.

Guernsey Airport Manager Colin Le Ray says there are unconfirmed reports the smokey smell is linked to today’s atmospheric conditions.

In his initial statement Mr Le Ray said:

Just to advise of an incident earlier today; where an ATR aircraft en-route from Guernsey to Bristol returned to Guernsey Airport with reported smells in cockpit.

The aircraft carrying 44 passengers on board landed safely at 11:46am. There were no reported injuries.

In an interview with Island FM Mr Le Ray confirmed there are reports of similar events happening elsewhere today:

‘The aircraft was checked out, and effectively nothing untoward was found. But there are some links apparently to the weather patterns that have been going on around the islands today.

I don’t know how far north the aircraft had got but it would have been going up the west side of the island, whereas most of our flights go generally to the east. So it is entirely possible it was flying into an area of air that hadn’t yet been flown into.

We gather from Aurigny that infact that weather pattern has been reported in other areas of northern Europe as well. So it is entirely possible this is an issue relating to that current weather cloud.’

In a Facebook post on its page Aurigny says ‘multiple airlines have reported a smoky smell being experienced whilst flying through the area’.