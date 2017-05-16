Aurigny Appoints Director

Aurigny has appointed a new non-executive director.

John Le Poidevin has experience in financial management, and internal control.

He sits as a non-executive director on other boards and he chairs a number of audit committees.

John is hoping to play his part in supporting Aurigny and the important transport links it provides:

“For me, this is a chance to support what is one of the most vital areas of any island, its transport links. I hope to play a role in developing and strengthening these links, which are so important for the Bailiwick.

Through business, I am a very frequent flyer with Aurigny. I know the airline well, know some of the passenger experiences, the issues we face in the Bailiwick and its particular challenges. I’m really looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Mr Le Poidevin replaces Mike Richards, who has retired from the board after nearly six years.

Aurigny chairman Andrew Haining said:

“Mike has dedicated a considerable amount of time, energy and enthusiasm to his role as a director of Aurigny over the last six years. The company has benefitted significantly both from his commercial experience and professionalism and his contribution at board level will be missed. We wish him well for the future.”