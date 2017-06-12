Aurigny ‘Committed’ To Medevacs

Aurigny says it is committed to providing Alderney with its medevac service.

The airline admits some staffing issues, reported over the weekend, have affected its out of hours emergency service.

Aurigny says most medevacs take place during normal airport operating hours so they are fine.

While there has never been a formal agreement between the airline and either the States of Guernsey or Alderney to provide the medical service, it is happy to continue providing it.

Meanwhile, Aurigny says it is holding its own in ‘tough industry conditions’.

The latest passenger figures are out – showing the airline carried more than two thousand two hundred extra in April compared to last year.

Nearly a thousand more travelled in May compared to during the same month in 2016. Aurigny says that is partly down to its reduced fare offers.

Commercial Director, Malcolm Coupar, said:

“Despite challenging market conditions, our passenger numbers have held, which is encouraging. This does not mean we are complacent and we are always looking at ways we can encourage more people to travel with us. We hope we can continue this trend through the year.”