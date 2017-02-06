Aurigny Improving Alderney Connections

Aurigny says it’s improved it’s flight connections for passengers travelling between Alderney and the UK.

The airline says changes have been offered to give passengers more choice and cheaper fares.

Aurigny says its website now offers a much wider range of connections from Alderney to UK airports with these services available from April.

The States of Guernsey owned airline says there is a wider choice of fares, including lower ones than used to be available.

Aurigny says this includes simply paying the price of the return journey between Guernsey and the UK, together with a capped fee, of £73.60 for their flights between Alderney and Guernsey meaning return fares between Alderney and Gatwick Airport, via Guernsey, will normally start from around £160.