Aurigny Increases Hand Baggage Size

Aurigny has increased the size of hand baggage allowed on its flights.

The airline says it’s following passenger feedback and will bring the local allowances inline with other carriers.

From now on you can take a bag on board so long as its no bigger than 55 by 36 by 20 centimetres.

We can also still take onboard a smaller piece of hand luggage like a handbag or laptop case so long as its within a combined weight of 10kg.

Aurigny CEO, Mark Darby, said:

“As a community airline, we always try to listen to our customers and it became very clear that they expect to be able to carry a larger carry-on bag. This change does bring us more in line with other carriers and I’m sure will be welcomed by visitors to the island, both for business or leisure. Our previous dimensions have been in place for a number of years, and there is good reason for these limits, but, ultimately, we felt it was important to listen to the people who matter most, our customers, and consider any changes they believe will improve the service we can offer.

“People should be aware that these changes do mean it’s more likely that overhead lockers will get full on busy flights and some hand baggage may have to be taken off people and placed into the aircraft hold. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about this, and we would ask passengers to be understanding of cabin crew requests to avoid delays to departure.

“Earlier this year we did also introduce the extra allowance for a second piece of hand luggage, which can fit under the seat. We suggest this is used to carry all essential carry-on items, such as medication, money and valuables, in case your larger bag does need to be placed in the hold.”