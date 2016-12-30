Aurigny Investigates Ice Incident

Aurigny is investigating an incident with one of its flights.

Last week a plane heading to Manchester from Guernsey had to turn back due to ice on the wing.

Aurigny will look into the matter itself and then report its findings.

A spokesperson from the airline said: “We are required to report this type of event to the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are content to let us investigate the incident and will review our findings when we have completed this process.

“This is a very unusual incident and we have only experienced this once before in 15 years of operating this type of aircraft and is caused by the accumulation of ice on the aircraft wings.

“The aircraft was fully checked and returned to service the following day.”