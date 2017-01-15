Aurigny Looking At More European Routes

Aurigny is looking at European destinations for next year – despite losing its Barcelona slots.

The States of Guernsey owned airline’s confirmed repeating the service to the Spanish city isn’t possible in 2017.

Aurigny has told us it’s unfortunate it can’t repeat the success of its Barcelona route, due to a lack of airport slots.

The airline did look at flying to Girona Airport, but that also wasn’t possible.

However, we’re told other destinations in Europe are being considered – and may potentially be provided so some of us can fly directly to the continent this Summer.

You can read the full press release here: