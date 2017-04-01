Aurigny Making Changes

Aurigny has announced a series of initiatives to reinforce its image as Guernsey’s own airline.

The proposed changes could include a new Guernsey jumper style uniform while staff could start giving key in flight instructions in Guernsey French.

Under the proposals, in-house training could be organised so employees can master a number of phrases, commonly used when dealing with customers.

These will include:

“Avaiz vous pâtchit vot bagage vous-mesme?”

To ask: “Have you packed your own baggage?”

“R’grettablle, I’parais qué nous à perdu vot’ bagages!”

“Sorry, we appear to have lost your baggage!”

“Seyiz trànchille et restaïr dans vot’ pieches.”

“Please remain calm and stay seated.”

The changes will be introduced on a trial basis to test passenger perceptions.

A spokesman said:

“We want people to have no doubt we are Guernsey’s airline, and these proposals will help to create a unique brand outside of the islands. There are also a number of less radical proposals being considered, such as an on-board singalong of Sarnie Cherie at the start of every take-off. We are keen to hear what people think.”