Aurigny Making Changes
Aurigny has announced a series of initiatives to reinforce its image as Guernsey’s own airline.
The proposed changes could include a new Guernsey jumper style uniform while staff could start giving key in flight instructions in Guernsey French.
Under the proposals, in-house training could be organised so employees can master a number of phrases, commonly used when dealing with customers.
These will include:
“Avaiz vous pâtchit vot bagage vous-mesme?”
To ask: “Have you packed your own baggage?”
“R’grettablle, I’parais qué nous à perdu vot’ bagages!”
“Sorry, we appear to have lost your baggage!”
“Seyiz trànchille et restaïr dans vot’ pieches.”
“Please remain calm and stay seated.”
The changes will be introduced on a trial basis to test passenger perceptions.
A spokesman said:
“We want people to have no doubt we are Guernsey’s airline, and these proposals will help to create a unique brand outside of the islands. There are also a number of less radical proposals being considered, such as an on-board singalong of Sarnie Cherie at the start of every take-off. We are keen to hear what people think.”