Aurigny Offers Flight Changes Ahead Of Any Snow

Aurigny is offering passengers the chance to move to earlier flights incase of any snow over the next few days.

There is a yellow snow alert for the Channel Islands tomorrow onwards which means any is unlikely to stick but it may affect flights, and there is also snow forecast in the UK.

Aurigny says it is ‘working proactively to try to minimise any impact’ of snow that is forecast for the UK on Thursday 12 January. The airline is still planning to operate as normal at this stage but if any passengers want to avoid any uncertainty they may be able to re-book onto earlier flights free of charge.

This applies to certain flights on Thursday 12th January:

GR678 Guernsey-Manchester

GR679 Manchester-Guernsey

GR606 Guernsey-Gatwick

GR607 Gatwick-Guernsey

GR610 Guernsey-Gatwick

GR611 Gatwick-Guernsey

Aurigny’s CEO Mark Darby said he felt it was important to offer this kind of service to customers, allowing them to make their own choice, based on their individual circumstances:

“We hope there is no major disruption. However, having looked at the forecast, we felt it was important to act now and do everything we can to reduce any impact. This is better for our customers and gives them more choice, while it will also reduce the numbers that we need to look after in the event that the snow does fall. This is a relatively new approach where we look ahead and attempt to anticipate any potential disruption, rather than simply react to it on the day. It’s another way of trying to better look after our customers.”

Passengers who want to rebook can call the reservations team on 01481 822886 or the customer services team on 01481 266465. Both offices are open between 9am and 5pm.