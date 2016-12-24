Aurigny Pilot Spots Flying Reindeer Above Islands!

A very famous person was spotted cruising high above the English Channel earlier this week.

Aurigny says one of its pilots spotted a man dressed in red, flying in a sleigh pulled by reindeer.

The States of Guernsey owned airline was running a routine flight when the pilot noticed what must have been Father Christmas flying over the Channel.

The pilot says it looked like he was doing a test run before he flies across the whole world today and tonight delivering presents to all of the good children:

“Given all the appearances he has to make and presents he has to deliver, there is no doubt Santa is busy at this time of year. It’s still a bit of a shock to see him flying over so close. But he seemed to be in good spirits and gave us a jolly smile as he headed past. This is a busy week for him.”

Father Christmas has always said he won’t come to the Channel Islands until the last child is asleep on Christmas Eve.

You can track his progress via Norad here