Aurigny Questions Alderney Tender Option

Aurigny does not think it could support another airline if the Alderney route was put out to tender.

It follows a suggestion in yesterday’s states report of having the States-owned airline acting as a last resort tender.

A change would allow other airlines to bid to operative services to the island, but CEO Mark Darby, says that could cause problems:

“As written, it is unworkable. We can’t see how if another airline failed, we could step in. It is not just something you can do.

The States of Alderney have to run the risk that if whoever is selected to run the Alderney routes, if someone else failed they’d have to wait for around six to twelve months to get a replacement sorted.

We believe it should be us running the service – and we’re happy to continue doing so.”

Meanwhile, Guernsey’s Policy and Resources Vice-President is expecting changes to how Aurigny works to be made quickly.

Deputy Lyndon Trott chaired the strategic review into the airline. He’s expecting alterations to be made soon, in line with the recommendations from the island’s most senior political board:

“Clearly the position is more transparent than it was a few weeks ago. How long the next stage takes depends on of course on what priorities the various stakeholders give it. I think you’re likely to see some fairly rapid progress from this point on.”

There are also calls for more cost transparency from those at the top of Aurigny. Deputy Lyndon Trott says the future of the airline is not just about cutting the costs. He’s assured us the public’s views have been taken into account, throughout the review process:

