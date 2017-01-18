Aurigny Reacts To Waves Airline

Auri gny has weighed in on the announcement of a new airline coming in to service the Channel Islands. Waves will start operating in the summer, offering people the chance to fly between Guernsey, Jersey, the UK and Europe on a fleet of five single engine aircraft.

We’ve been told the prices will be set at £45 for short trips and up to £75 for longer ones. Aurigny says it’s following the news ‘with interest’.

The States owned airline says ‘new competition is always interesting’, however, it says the public will need convincing that travelling on a single engine aircraft over the sea ‘is a good option’.

It also highlights that investors and the relevant authorities in the islands will need convincing it is a viable project.

Some members of the public have also raised concerns about the single engine aircraft that will be used by Waves Airline, but the majority of feedback so far has been positive.

Most people who have commented on our earlier Facebook post have welcomed competition and the possibility of more flights to and from Alderney.