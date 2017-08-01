Aurigny Rejects Medevac Refusal Claims

Aurigny’s rejected claims it refused to carry out a medevac in Alderney on Monday.

The RNLI had claimed it had to step in to take a patient to Guernsey for urgent treatment, as the airline wouldn’t help.

However since then a spokesman for Aurigny has clarified they weren’t asked to take part, as a transfer by sea was seen as the best option by staff at the Mignot Memorial Hospital.

Aurigny’s disappointed by what they’ve called ‘inaccurate claims’ originally made by the RNLI:

AURIGNY STATEMENT

“Aurigny would like to make it categorically clear that it did not refuse to carry out a medevac on Monday.

We are disappointed that the RNLI made the inaccurate claim, without checking the facts properly first. The Mignot Memorial Hospital did not call us at any time to make a request, as a transfer by sea was seen as the preferred option in these particular circumstances.

It is a shame this inaccurate information was published in the local media, despite us making clear to them it was untrue.

We have taken this matter up with the RNLI national office.”

RNLI STATEMENT

“Alderney’s RNLI lifeboat undertook an urgent medevac this morning (Monday), ferrying a male patient to Guernsey for specialist medical treatment. The casualty was accompanied by a doctor and a nurse.

The RNLI was asked to undertake the transfer by the Mignot Memorial Hospital as it had been advised that it was not suitable for Aurigny Air Services to fly the patient due to his condition.’

The lifeboat launched at 11.30am, RNLI volunteers transferred the patient to an awaiting St. John ambulance at 12.50pm and was back in Braye Harbour, together with the two medical personnel, at 2.15pm.”