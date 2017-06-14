Aurigny Review: Routes Could Go Out To Tender

A number of air routes in and out of Guernsey could be put out to tender.

The review into Aurigny has proposed that Public Service Agreements with other airlines could offer a better service locally.

Panel Chair, Deputy Lyndon Trott, says the change could open up doors for certain subsidies. However, the Policy and Resources Vice-President has insisted all talks should be very transparent:

“A public service agreement lays down the criteria under which you want the routes operated on. It deals with things like reliability, frequency and it also addresses the issue of subsidy, should it be necessary.

It does need to be a consensual discussion – as nobody knows better than the airlines themselves, as to the difficulties in meeting some of these targets, as well as the limitations that Guernsey and Alderney airports present.”

Meanwhile, the review’s also suggested that the States-owned airline look into inter-lining agreements.

This would let customers book connecting flights to other destinations easier.

Writing in the first report, Deputy Lyndon Trott suggested a change could allow us to:

Check out bags through to our final destination

Improve international business access

Take away the need to pay Airport Passenger Duty

However, changing to inter-lining arrangements would leave Aurigny liable for missed onward flights, due to the unpredictable weather conditions and potential for fog disruption in the Bailiwick.

Deputy Trott has also had his say on the potential for extending Guernsey Airport’s runway.

An investigation into whether or not an extension is required was proposed in the States review of Aurigny.

A longer runway would allow for larger aircraft, however he doesn’t think it would necessarily make that much difference:

“Just because you have a longer runway doesn’t mean you’ll have more passengers, or that the frequency or reliability would improve.”

For a full guide to the review, click here.