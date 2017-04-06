Aurigny Scraps Free Drinks

Aurigny is stopping its free in-flight drinks service.

Guernsey’s States-owned airline is instead launching a SkySnacks menu with a £2 charge for a hot drink.

Aurigny says its new menu will offer a better on board experience after passengers asked for an improved product range.

SkySnacks will offer nearly 40 different drinks and food products to buy, including hot drinks from £2 and cold drinks from £1.

Aurigny says other airlines have already adopted this system and it will also help the States of Guernsey owned airline’s financial performance by cutting costs and waste.

Aurigny’s Commercial Director, Malcolm Coupar, said:

“Customers have been calling for better refreshments on board and the new SkySnacks menu delivers exactly that. The new hot drinks that will be available are much-improved in terms of quality and the range of products that will be available. The new range will feature normal coffees, cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate and English breakfast tea.

This is a revenue opportunity all our competitors have already adopted. It will help our financial performance and make the airline less costly to our shareholder, the States of Guernsey.”

What do you think of the changes? Have your say on our Facebook page.