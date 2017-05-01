Aurigny Stops Free Drinks Today

Aurigny is launching its new Skysnacks menu today.

It means the end of free drinks on board, with a paid for menu instead.

The States of Guernsey owned airline says stopping offering free hot and soft drinks will cut costs and also cut waste – while introducing a paid for menu means passengers will get more choice.

The management team also says stopping free refreshments brings it into line with other carriers who charge for cups of tea and coffee already.

The change means from today a hot drink will cost from £2 with soft drinks starting at £1.

Commercial Director Malcolm Coupar said the new menu is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to improve the passenger experience. He says it will also bring Aurigny in line with the rest of the airline industry, offering a competitive range of refreshments for short-haul flights, at low prices:

‘Customers have been calling for better refreshments on board and the new Sky Snacks menu delivers exactly that. The new hot drinks that will be available are much-improved in terms of quality and the range of products that will be available. The new range will feature normal coffees, cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate and English breakfast tea.’

‘This is a revenue opportunity all our competitors have already adopted. It will help our financial performance and make the airline less costly to our shareholder, the States of Guernsey’.