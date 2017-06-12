Aurigny Strategic Review Published

The Policy and Resources Committee has recommended Aurigny stay under States ownership in the future.

Two reports, published by a review panel, have looked at the way the airline works and whether any improvements could be made.

A series of recommendations have been made by the Policy and Resources Committee and those on the panel, following the review of Aurigny’s objectives.

Two reports, submitted by the Review Panel, which was chaired by P&R’s Vice-President, Deputy Lyndon Trott, have also been published, with a key focus on the airline being an ‘economic enabler’.

The full list of the panel members is below:

Deputy Lyndon Trott (Vice-President of the Policy & Resources Committee) – Chair

Stuart Falla MBE (member of the Sports Commission)

Dr Andy Sloan (former States of Guernsey Economist and Director of Financial Stability at the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Tim Robins (airline pilot)

James Dent (Alderney-based international transport economist, elected to the States of Alderney in November 2016 and currently Chairman of the Policy & Finance Committee)

Paul Smith (member of the Guernsey International Business Association council)

There are calls for the protection of the island’s Gatwick routes, for greater political leadership on ‘essential economic enablement routes’ from the Economic Development Committee and for a review of the current shareholder objectives – which have been dubbed by P&R as ‘not fit for purpose’.

Also amongst the recommendations made, are a simple pricing model, an improvement on shareholder objectives – which have been dubbed as ‘not fit for purpose’.

There are also calls for the re-opening of tenders for routes to Alderney and London City. There are also other suggestions, including commissioning independent experts to look at whether Guernsey Airport’s runway could be extended in the future.

We’ve broken down the recommendations and reaction for you below:

Recommendations made by the Policy & Resources Committee

1. Aurigny [the company] to remain in States ownership for the foreseeable future given the importance of retaining the Gatwick Airport slots

2. The company is to retain its Air Operating Certificate

3. The company is to be considered and treated as an economic enabler for the Bailiwick through focusing on essential economic enablement routes

4. The local air licensing regime should be changed to reflect, for the time being, that competition should be for the right to service a route rather than for the right to compete within a route. Competition within a route will only be considered once the Committee for Economic Development believe that a greater degree of economic benefit will be derived through such competition

5. The current shareholder objectives for the company are not fit-for- purpose and should be revised by the States Trading and Supervisory Board [STSB] to reflect these recommendations focusing particularly on increasing passenger numbers visiting the Bailiwick

6. As an essential economic enablement route, the Guernsey-London Gatwick route should be underpinned by a service level agreement [SLA] between the shareholder on behalf of the States of Guernsey and the company

7. The Committee for Economic Development should provide the political leadership for deciding upon the application of transparent public service agreements [PSAs] for essential economic enablement routes, in line with their mandate for “the promotion, provision and regulation of air and sea links to and from the Bailiwick including liaison with other jurisdictions.”

The Committee for Economic Development should:

Seek competitive tenders for single provider rights on economic enablement routes which will receive financial support by the States of Guernsey through PSAs as they see appropriate and helpful, to support Guernsey’s economy

Seek competitive tenders for the Alderney-Guernsey/Alderney- Southampton which will receive financial support by the States of Guernsey and/or the States of Alderney through a PSA where it is understood that the company will remain the operator of last resort for these routes should the private provider fail to fulfil the terms of their PSA. It is also understood that the company may not tender for those routes if that is the view of the board and executive of the company

Seek competitive tenders for the Guernsey-London City route

8. The States Trading Supervisory Board should:

Set terms of reference and undertake an unconstrained review of the company’s fleet

Instruct the company to complete an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and to explore options for code sharing and interlining as a matter of priority

Instruct the company to join the Amadeus GDS (or a similar GDS) to gain wider access to markets

Instruct the company to introduce a simpler pricing structure with the objective of stimulating the Bailiwick economy through increased passenger numbers

Actively monitor and analyse the opportunities for the application of new landing system technologies to improve the ability to land in adverse weather conditions

Carry out an in-depth analysis of all the financing and other costs in order toreduce the landing fees charged to all airport users that contribute towards the economic prosperity of the Bailiwick

Consider operational improvements that might enhance the experience of the travelling public and things including whether:

The airports should remain open for longer on certain days and particularly at peak holiday times

Flights might be spread more evenly across the day

The airport should take charge, in-house, of flight arrival and departure information

At Guernsey Airport the payment for parking could be made easier with modern technology

At Guernsey Airport a business lounge could be introduced air side

Review shareholder objectives on an ongoing basis to ensure they remain fit-for-purpose. The next review should be after a decision is made on whether or not to extend the runway at Guernsey Airport

9. The Policy & Resources Committee should commission independent external expertise to analyse the potential benefits and disbenefits of extending the runway at Guernsey Airport, as part of the business case progression on air and sea links in the Capital Portfolio 2017-20.

Political reaction

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, said:

“Two reports have been submitted to the Policy & Resources Committee by the panel, and although there are some differences in a small number of areas, the two reports also have significant points of agreement across a wide range of points covered by the terms of reference. These points of agreement have formed the basis of the recommendations that we have made to the shareholder, through Deputy Parkinson, as President of the States Trading Supervisory Board, and also to the Committee for Economic Development. The three Committees are now working together to respond to those recommendations.

‘In addition the recommendations have already been shared with the Policy & Finance Committee of the States of Alderney, ensuring that they have adequate time to consider them, and I have received their views formally from their Chairman, James Dent, who was also a member of the panel. It is acknowledged by the Policy & Resources Committee that the Alderney routes need to continue to be supported, and further discussions will take place through the Alderney Liaison Group.

I have written to the members of the review panel thanking them for their considerable time and input, which was greatly appreciated.”

Deputy Lyndon Trott, chair of the review, said:

“It is no secret that the review panel has, in a number of areas, been unable to reach a consensus. However there are many more areas, all of them significant, where agreement has been reached. I am pleased, and I am sure the review panel will be too, that these areas of agreement have been supported by the Policy & Resources Committee.

‘Taken together, these recommendations provide a platform for significant and positive change, and it is believed provide a basis for Aurigny as a business to reduce their losses and provide a service that supports our community and our economy.

It will, of course, take time for a detailed response to the recommendations to be agreed. However this will have no impact on the ongoing certainty of our existing air links, and I am pleased that these are being positively and actively supported by Aurigny’s marketing work.

I would like to thank the members of the review panel for their involvement, and also the many individuals and organisations who shared their views on Aurigny and our air links.”

Deputy Charles Parkinson, President, States’ Trading Supervisory Board, said:

“These recommendations are the first step in helping to provide proper clarity around what the States expects from Aurigny and the role that it plays for the Bailiwick. The uncertainty around these areas over the past year or so has created some difficulty for Aurigny in planning effectively for the future and the STSB is now working with the airline to support it in developing its forward plans.

We feel it is very important to consider the recommendations with Aurigny, and we will be working on this as an absolute priority with them in order to ensure that there is a full understanding of the implications of the recommendations now being made.”

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said:

“The Committee for Economic Development welcomes the cross-government approach to taking this issue forward. As we progress this work, ensuring connectivity and the growth of the economy are central to our approach to these questions.”

Aurigny reaction

In response, Aurigny’s welcomed the publishing of the Strategic Review – and says it’s keen to highlights the airline’s importance as economic enabler.

We’re told the airline’s working through P&R’s recommendations as a priority.

CEO, Mark Darby, said:

“We are pleased to see that the review process has provided a framework for creating clear and quantifiable objectives for the airline. This should provide much- needed clarity over what is expected from the airline.

The recognition that a number of routes that we currently serve require financial support is key. This is something that has been lacking for some time now. The implications of this is critical in establishing objectives for the airline which are measurable and understood by the community.

The proposals for public service agreements could also provide opportunities for new routes, and this would be good news for the Bailiwick and Aurigny.

The proposals regarding fare simplification and the possibility of capping fares will need careful consideration and costing, as will the practicality of some of the other recommendations.

Aurigny is incredibly proud to serve this community, providing lifeline links such as the Gatwick route and the Alderney service, and we look forward to doing so for many, many years in the future.”

