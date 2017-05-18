Aurigny’s £6m Losses

Aurigny is predicted to make a loss of more than £6 million pounds this year.

The States of Guernsey have given the airline a temporary overdraft to meet its urgent cash flow requirements.

The continuing financial losses are being blamed on things like falling passenger numbers, bad weather earlier this year and extra maintenance on its fleet, as well as extra staff, compliance and handling costs.

A strategic review of Aurigny – which could address some of the factors which keep costing the island, as the airline’s owner, money – is due out soon.