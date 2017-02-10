Awards For Achievement Honours Businesses and Individuals

Guernsey’s businesses – and outstanding members of the public – have been honoured.

The annual Awards for Achievement – supported by the States of Guernsey’s Committee for Economic Development – was held last night. It honours local firms, with awards including best employer, marketing, innovation and sustainability.

There were also awards for Guernsey’s Unsung Hero of the Year which is voted for by the public, and an accolade for the island’s Ambassador of the Year, which is chosen by a panel of judges.

The full winners list:

Committee for Economic Development Guernsey Business of the Year – Aon Insurance Managers

Natwest Best Small Business – Kings Beauty

Condor Ferries Employer of the Year – Sure

Excellence In Marketing Award – Black Vanilla

BWCI Innovation Award – Galaxy Computer Brokers

Investec Sustainability Award – Bijoux Boutique

Specsavers Unsung Hero – Ray Peacegood

Guernsey Press Ambassador of the Year – Dance World Cup Team Guernsey

Ray Peacegood was named the public’s Unsung Hero after 25 years volunteering for the charity Active (formerly Menfun).

In that time he has helped with fundraising and arranging events, including holidays off island for people with learning difficulties.

He was chairman of the charity for 12 years and has been descrived as being ‘100% committed to the charity’.

Ray couldn’t be there to collect his award in person so his son Adrian accepted it on his behalf – saying how proud he is of his Dad.

The 2016 Ambassador of the Year was collectively the Guernsey Dance World Cup Team – meaning the award will be shared between all of the performers and their teachers, from dance schools across the island who took part in last year’s event in Jersey.

Charlotte Ewin represented the team at the Awards for Achievement, saying:

‘We’re such an involved team and despite our competition that happens when we have the dance festival, we really came together as a team for the dance world cup and we were all cheering each other on. It was an incredible experience, being around so many different cultures and making new friends, being able to dance on the same stage as so many incredible competitors is such an honour in itself. It was a really great experience.’