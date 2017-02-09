Awards For Achievement Tonight

The winners of the annual Awards for Achievement will be announced this evening.

The ceremony is being held at Beau Sejour, with many businesses, companies and politicians attending.

The aim of the event is to celebrate and recognise the work in the business, charity and other sectors, both in paid and voluntary roles.

You can see the shortlists in full below:

The Committee for Economic Development Guernsey Business of the Year Award

Aon Insurance Managers (Guernsey), Le Mont Saint Garage and Vets4Pets.

The Excellence in Marketing Award

Black Vanilla, the States of Guernsey and The Guernsey Literary Festival.

The BWCI Innovation Award

1st CENTRAL, Galaxy Computer Brokers and Offshore

Investec Sustainability Award

Bijoux Boutique and Galaxy Computer Brokers

Condor Ferries Employer of the Year Award.

Sure and Vets4Pets.

NatWest Best Small Business Award

Bijoux Boutique, Kings Beauty and the Avril Earl Dance & Theatre Arts Centre.

Guernsey Press Ambassador of the Year

Dance World Cup team

The Guernsey Photography Festival

Maya Le Tissier

The Specsavers Unsung Hero

Geoff George

Gerry Le Roy

Ray Peacegood

Roger Reddall

Liz Timms

Maureen Wright

Sandra Hardill

For more information head to the Awards for Achievement website.

Stay tuned to our Facebook, Twitter and news bulletins on 104.7FM for results and reaction.