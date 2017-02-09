Awards For Achievement Tonight
The winners of the annual Awards for Achievement will be announced this evening.
The ceremony is being held at Beau Sejour, with many businesses, companies and politicians attending.
The aim of the event is to celebrate and recognise the work in the business, charity and other sectors, both in paid and voluntary roles.
You can see the shortlists in full below:
The Committee for Economic Development Guernsey Business of the Year Award
Aon Insurance Managers (Guernsey), Le Mont Saint Garage and Vets4Pets.
The Excellence in Marketing Award
Black Vanilla, the States of Guernsey and The Guernsey Literary Festival.
The BWCI Innovation Award
1st CENTRAL, Galaxy Computer Brokers and Offshore
Investec Sustainability Award
Bijoux Boutique and Galaxy Computer Brokers
Condor Ferries Employer of the Year Award.
Sure and Vets4Pets.
NatWest Best Small Business Award
Bijoux Boutique, Kings Beauty and the Avril Earl Dance & Theatre Arts Centre.
Guernsey Press Ambassador of the Year
Dance World Cup team
The Guernsey Photography Festival
Maya Le Tissier
The Specsavers Unsung Hero
Geoff George
Gerry Le Roy
Ray Peacegood
Roger Reddall
Liz Timms
Maureen Wright
Sandra Hardill
For more information head to the Awards for Achievement website.
Stay tuned to our Facebook, Twitter and news bulletins on 104.7FM for results and reaction.