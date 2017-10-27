Baby Changing Facility In Bridge Shop

A baby changing facility’s been opened in one of the shops on the Bridge.

Time Jewellers is offering the space to all families out and about in the area during opening hours.

Buying and Marketing Manager, Kate Search, says the renovation of one of the store’s spare rooms was brought on by her own experience:

“Having recently had a baby myself, I realised how difficult it is to actually go out shopping, without being able to easily change or feed your baby.”

Kate has been using the space to look after her child – and says it’s open to all families with young children who need it:

“I don’t know of anywhere else on the Bridge that offer this. Obviously there are a couple of places in Town, but for the Bridge, it’s important that people have reasons and ways to entice them to come here.

“I hope this room will help people who need it.”