Bachmann Group Wants To Include Alderney In Ferry Plans

The Bachmann HR Group says its plan for an inter-island ferry service includes incoming tourists as well as Channel Islanders.

The company says it can offer ‘something different’ to the plans being submitted by existing operators Manche Iles, Bumblebee and Condor.

The States want a trial inter island foot passenger only ferry service up and running by May next year. The tender process is now open.

Bachmann HR CEO Nick Saul thinks they have a decent chance.

He says their service will include Alderney too and that the northern most Channel Island is an important part of their application:

‘The existing companies that have expressed an interest are looking at a standard ferry only service, where we hope to work with incoming tour operators to develop a market which will promote inter island travel between Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney, which is something we don’t think is currently happening and hasn’t happened for some time.

I’ve been working with people in Alderney for some time to try and develop a ferry service and I think we would be very remiss if we ignored Alderney, because it has the potential, currently for islanders and incoming tourists, to visit an island which is often forgotten about.’