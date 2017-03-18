Backstage Pass To The PEH

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital?

A group of people will be taking a tour around some PEH departments today. The Radiology Department and Pathology labs have offered back stage passes to the public.

Dr Rachel Norman is a section head in the pathology department, she says it’s all about raising awareness.

‘The departments of Pathology and Radiology are opening their doors because much of the work that has gone on in those departments has been done very much behind closed doors. We’re looking to raise some public awareness of the important work that goes on in these departments.’

A second event is being held on the 25th March, if you’d like to get involved call 725241 and ask for Summer Goss.