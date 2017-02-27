Badminton Team For Gotland IG Revealed

The badminton team being taken to Gotland has a good mix of youth and experience. The team selection for the 2017 Island Games has been revealed.

Carys Batiste, Maxine Fitzgerald and Ove Svejstrup are all newcomers to the team.

They join Kevin Le Moigne who has years of experience as a c oach and player.

There are two gold medal winners in the group, Paul Le Tocq and Sarah Garbutt helped take home first place in the Jersey 2015 Island Games.

Matt Haynes, Jordan Trebert, Chloe Le Tissier, and Emily Trebert make up the rest of the team. The Island Games badminton team manager has released this statement:

‘Whilst we hope to win medals in all individual events, our main challenge will be to regain the Gold medal in the team event and I am very confident that with this squad we have a very strong chance!’