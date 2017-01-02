Bailiff To Hold New Year Reception

The Bailiff’s New Year’s Day Reception is moving to the Grand Hall of the Royal Court building today.

It is usually held in the Bailiff’s chamber, but it has proven so popular in recent years that it has been moved to the bigger room.

Sir Richard Collas is also hosting the event today – rather than yesterday – as New Year’s Day was a Sunday.

He says: “Whenever New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, we hold the reception on the Monday.

“So those people who perhaps go out on a New Years Eve and don’t want to get up too early on New Year’s Day: they won’t have an excuse this year!

“We hope to see lots of people.”

The loyal toast will be held at midday, as usual.