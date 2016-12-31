The Bailiff & Lieutenant Gov. Look To 2017

The Bailiff and Lieutenant Governor have been looking back over 2016 and ahead to 2017.

His Excellency, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, only moved to the island this year and says he has enjoyed his time here so far. However, His Excellency has acknowledged the Bailiwick and the wider world have some issues to deal with next year.

The Bailiff also says 2017 is going to be another year of big changes.

Sir Richard Collas is also going to be taking part in a number of events which will look back to 100 years ago.

‘There are going to be some special events to commemorate the departure of the brave Guernseymen who served with Royal Guernsey Light Infantry, and of certain battles they participated in. So that will be a running theme throughout the year, and I think when you come and ask me in a year’s time what happened in 2017 those commemorations will be something that I will look back on’.

He’s hoping to support Guernsey as he always does.

‘The Island Games is going to be a highlight in Gotland, I hope that I will be able to go and support our sportsmen there’.

Sir Ian Corder is looking forward to what 2017 will bring.

‘Now that I know what Liberation Day is all about I’m really looking forward to that again’.