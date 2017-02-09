Bailiff’s Time In Post Extended

Guernsey’s Bailiff will be staying in his post for an extra two years.

Her Majesty The Queen has granted Sir Richard Collas an extension until May 2020.

Sir Richard Collas was installed as the 89th Bailiff of Guernsey in March 2012, having been Deputy Bailiff before that for nearly seven years.

The Bailiff was due to retire from the role in May next year, but he asked Her Majesty the Queen for an extension, which she has confirmed, meaning he will stay in the role for an extra two years.

Sir Richard Collas said:

“It has been an enormous honour and a great privilege to serve the island of my birth as its Bailiff. I believe I still have the energy and enthusiasm required to fulfil the duties of the office. I am delighted that my request has been granted.”

His Excellency, the Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, commented:

“Sir Richard is a public servant of the highest calibre and I am delighted that Her Majesty has approved his request to continue to serve for a further two years.”