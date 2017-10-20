Bailiwick Braces For Storm Brian

As the Half Term getaway begins, stormy conditions are already causing disruption to some people’s travel plans.

There were no reports of damage in the Bailiwick overnight, but there have been a number of changes to sailings, as Storm Brian rolls in.

Strong winds battered the islands last night – and we could get up to gale force eight today and throughout the weekend.

The winds have also been coupled with high tides, with a number of warnings in place.

Gales and spring tides this weekend will lead to coastal flooding in places. pic.twitter.com/hYPXpQFm13 — Guernsey Met (@GuernseyMet) October 20, 2017

CONDOR PASSENGERS FACING WEATHER DISRUPTION

There are no inter-island sailings on the Condor Liberation today as the gusts and wave heights between Guernsey and Jersey are too high.

All of Saturday’s high speed services on the routes between the UK, the Channel Islands and France have been axed too.

You can find more information and updates on Condor’s website.

STORM FLIGHT CHANGES

Aurigny is offering passengers booked for flights today and Saturday the chance to change their flights, free of charge, to avoid the forecast stormy weather.

No flights have been cancelled yet but very bad weather is expected over the weekend.

If space is available passengers can move flights for free.

HARBOUR MASTER: ‘CHECK YOUR MOORINGS AND STAY SAFE’

Guernsey Coastguard is also reminding us to take care when near the coast, ahead of the expected bad weather this weekend.

Boat owners are reminded to check and secure their moorings and the public are being told to keep a safe distance away from the sea.

Harbour Master, Chad Murray, said:

“Islanders are reminded to take great care when at the coastlines and keep a safe distance from the sea to avoid being swept into the water.

“This is also a timely reminder for anyone thinking of putting to sea to think twice when adverse weather is forecast and be aware that conditions at sea can change very quickly”.