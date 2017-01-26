Bailiwick Chef Wins National Award

A student at the College of FE has won a national cooking competition.

Bradley Travers came top of eight finalists to be named Tabasco Young Hot Chef of the Year in Birmingham.

We are delighted to announce to the world that our student Bradley has WON @Tabasco_UK Hot Chef 2017 competition Birmingham @Craft_Guild. — Guernsey College (@GuernseyCollege) January 24, 2017

He says the experience was amazing – and has inspired to consider a career in cooking in the future:

“It was quite a shock to me – but I’ve gradually got used to it. Many people have said well done to me – it’s great!”

Bradley may have won, but his colleague Liam Torode performed well too.

He made the live final showpiece in England – and says he’s taken a lot from his time in the kitchen:

“To really get experience to do it is amazing, as over here there’s opportunities are not always available. To go and away and take part was amazing!”