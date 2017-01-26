Bailiwick Chef Wins National Award

26th January 2017
(Credit: Guernsey College of Further Education)

(Credit: Guernsey College of Further Education)

A student at the College of FE has won a national cooking competition.

Bradley Travers came top of eight finalists to be named Tabasco Young Hot Chef of the Year in Birmingham.

He says the experience was amazing – and has inspired to consider a career in cooking in the future:

“It was quite a shock to me – but I’ve gradually got used to it. Many people have said well done to me – it’s great!”

Bradley may have won, but his colleague Liam Torode performed well too.

He made the live final showpiece in England – and says he’s taken a lot from his time in the kitchen:

“To really get experience to do it is amazing, as over here there’s opportunities are not always available. To go and away and take part was amazing!”

Share this story: