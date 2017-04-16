Bailiwick Marks Easter Sunday

Churches across the Bailiwick are marking Easter Sunday.

A busy weekend of services and events continues today, with many expected to hear sermons on the traditional teachings.

The Dean of Guernsey, the Very Reverend Tim Barker, thinks all denominations will welcome people of faith and no faith.

He says the teachings behind the Easter story remain relevant to the world today, adding that the morals and truths are important to remember.

“Growth in faith – that understanding of what it means to be a spiritual person – is something really important that we can offer into the chaos and the anxiety and the worry and the fear that is around in the world.”

The Dean is encouraging us to look out for those who are lonely or in need this Easter.

“At any time of the year, not just Christmas, not just at Easter, I hope that part of Guernsey’s character is that people are alert to those in need and that we will look out for and reach out to those who are having a difficult time.”

Listen: The Dean of Guernsey, the Very Reverend Tim Barker, speaks to Island FM’s Jonny Freeman on the meaning of Easter and its importance in life in the Bailiwick.