Bailiwick Runners Taking On London Marathon

Bailiwick runners are putting their training to the test in today’s London Marathon.

We know of a number of runners from Guernsey including Thomas Chamberlain, Vicky Carre and Nikki Scott.

The former President of Guernsey Athletics Club, Alun Williams and his daughters Rosie, Tess and Hannah are all taking part.

They’re fundraising for Barnados which Rosie says is a cause close to their hearts:

“Dad has always done a lot of running and over the last few years we’ve all got quite into running.He then came up with the idea that for this 60th birthday he wanted to run it, so we’ve all ended up joining in too.

I work at our local Barnados branch, so it has been great to see the work they do. It is a charity that means a lot to us all.”

More than 40,000 people will tackle the 26-point-2 mile course today – a record for the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be cheering competitors on as part of Heads Together:

HRH Prince Harry with a message for all of tomorrow’s 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon runners 📣 #headstogether #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/bxU1X82bKD — London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 22, 2017

