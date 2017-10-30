Bailiwick Scoops Britain In Bloom Awards

Two community gardening groups from the Bailiwick have been celebrating success in the national Britain in Bloom awards.

Organisations from across the British Isles gathered in Llandudno, North Wales for the Royal Horticultural Society’s annual ceremony on Friday.

St Peter Port, a contender for the coveted Champion of Champions title, lost out to the Lancashire village of Elswick but was awarded a Gold medal for the exceptionally high standard of the town’s entry.

The judges were impressed by various aspects, including the sheer number of colourful baskets and containers and the “delightful area” of Candie Gardens with its rarely seen Victorian lean-to greenhouses.

St Peter Port was also commended for the newly landscaped area at La Vallette and the work being carried out to renovate the old tidal swimming pools.

Meanwhile, Sark was also awarded a Silver Gilt medal in the Village category. The island stood out for its excellent community initiatives, trees and sustainable planting and was hailed as ‘a wonderful place to visit’.

Paul Williams, one of the Sark group’s organisers, said:

“We are delighted that our island has been recognised in this prestigious RHS competition which complements our Dark Skies status and our RAMSAR Wetland site. The Silver Gilt recognition is a great tribute to the very large number of residents of Sark, aged from eighty to two years of age, who have worked so hard to enable us to achieve this accolade.”

Major Christopher Beaumont, Seigneur of Sark and Sark Community Blooms Patron added:

“Britain in Bloom has been a fantastic catalyst for the community to work together to bring colour, wildlife and wellbeing to our surroundings. To be recognised at Silver Gilt level is a tremendous achievement and I heartily congratulate the “Sark Bloomers” for their dedication to making Sark even more beautiful.”