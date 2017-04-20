Barn Fire Treated As Arson

A fire in a barn in St Saviours is being treated as arson.

The blaze on Saturday afternoon damaged a storage building and its contents.

That all took place at Le Gron Farm on Rue Du Gron in St Saviour – and Guernsey Police say it is suspected to have been started intentionally.

Officers want to identify a group of youths seen leaving the area on bikes, shortly before the emergency services were called. They were last seen heading along Route Des Bas Courtils.

A Guernsey Police spokesman released this statement:

“Guernsey Police are seeking any witnesses or anyone with any information relating to a fire at Le Gron Farm, Rue Du Gron, St Saviours, which occurred on Saturday 15th April 2017 between 4pm and 5pm.

If anyone has any information in relation to this, they’re asked to get in contact with PC 53 Maxwell on 725111, or alternatively anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”