Bathers Reminded To Stay Safe

Anyone using the Bathing Pools is reminded to heed the warning signs which are already there.

Guernsey Harbours has issued a statement saying bathers need to be aware of the effect waves caused by passing ships have in the area.

The organisation says it’s received Condor Ferries’ preliminary report into Saturday’s incident. The Harbour Master will study that information and look at any other necessary lines of inquiry before making any comment.

In the meantime, Guernsey Harbours says users need to be aware of the potential impact of waves caused by passing ships and heed the warning signs which are already up around the Bathing Pools.

GUERNSEY HARBOURS STATEMENT

“Guernsey Harbours can confirm receipt of a preliminary report from Condor in respect of the reported incident at La Valette Bathing Pool on Saturday 8th July 2017.

The report has provided valuable information for the Harbour Master’s investigation of the incident and initial consideration of the report indicates there may be a number of other lines of inquiry to pursue.

For that reason, and until the investigation is complete, Guernsey Harbours is not yet in a position to provide further comment or any indications as to the timescales needed to complete our enquiries.

However, in the meantime users of La Valette are reminded to heed the warning signs which are already in place and to be aware of the potential impacts of wave action from passing ships.”