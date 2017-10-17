Bathing Areas Given ‘Excellent’ Rating
17th October 2017
All of Guernsey’s main bathing areas are currently considered to have an excellent water quality.
The headline comes from the latest data contained in the States’ Facts and Figures book for 2017.
It shows 13 of our bays and beaches have excellent bathing water – up from just three a year ago.
Experts carried out tests in the following locations:
- Bordeaux
- Cobo
- Fermain
- Grandes Rocques
- Havelet
- Ladies Bay
- L’Eree
- Pembroke and L’ancresse
- Petit Bot
- Portelet
- Port Soif
- Saints
- Vazon
You can read the full States’ Facts and Figures book for 2017 here.