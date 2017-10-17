Bathing Areas Given ‘Excellent’ Rating

All of Guernsey’s main bathing areas are currently considered to have an excellent water quality.

The headline comes from the latest data contained in the States’ Facts and Figures book for 2017.

It shows 13 of our bays and beaches have excellent bathing water – up from just three a year ago.

Experts carried out tests in the following locations:

Bordeaux

Cobo

Fermain

Grandes Rocques

Havelet

Ladies Bay

L’Eree

Pembroke and L’ancresse

Petit Bot

Portelet

Port Soif

Saints

Vazon

You can read the full States’ Facts and Figures book for 2017 here.