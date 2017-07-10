Bathing Pools Incident Investigation Underway

Condor Ferries and Guernsey Harbours are both looking into an incident at the Bathing Pools which left 5 teenagers needing treatment at A&E.

They were swept onto rocks as a big wave from a ferry docking in the harbour washed through the pools on Saturday.

The incident has had a huge reaction on social media locally, with many taking to Facebook and Twitter to describe what happened to their children at the Pools, at the time when the wave hit.

Others have called for greater safety measures in the area and in the waters near the pools in general.

Condor Ferries says it launched an immediate investigation while Guernsey Harbours will consider if any action is needed once it has that report.

Both organisations have issued statements giving us the latest on the situation.

CONDOR FERRIES STATEMENT

A spokesman said:

“We are aware of reports of an incident that took place yesterday afternoon near St Peter Port Harbour.

Clearly, we take such reports extremely seriously and have launched an immediate and comprehensive investigation using all information available. We would hope to have a preliminary outcome by Monday afternoon.”

GUERNSEY HARBOURS STATEMENT

A spokesman said:

“Guernsey Harbours has been made aware of an incident last night and has requested a report from Condor as its vessel was in the vicinity at the time.

Once we have received the report from Condor, we will consider if any further action is required.”