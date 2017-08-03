Batonbearers Announced

The Batonbearers for a special relay in Guernsey have been announced.

The Queen Baton Relay is taking place in all the Commonwealth States and Nations, as part of a tour before next year’s Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

30 children have been chosen to take part in a journey through every primary school in Guernsey on Monday 11th September.

The Relay will commence at Vale Primary at 9am and finish at La Mare De Carteret Primary at 3pm.

The full list of those who’ve been chosen to take part is below:

Amherst: Slava Demetriou & Chloe Brache

Beechwood: Rupert Wilson & Abigail Boyle

Blanchelande: Owaine Mansell & Elinor Toms

Castel: Max Wall & Jess Sherbourne

Forest: Harry Torode & Maiya Queripel

Hautes Capelles: Conor McKenna & Katie Luxon

La Houguette: Harry Hutchinson & Scarlett Gallagher

LMDC: Joshua Dunning & Brooke Bachelet

Le Rondin: Noah Blanchard & Millie Grange

Melrose: Isabelle Lowe & Olivia Morgan

Notre Dame: Harry Ruddy & Ellen Heaume

St Martins: Ziggy Pearce & Talia Godet

St Mary St Michael: Leandro Teale & Poppy Cross

Vale: Braden Morris & Aimee Lilley

Vauvert: Max Barkman & Mckenzie Rich

Parents/carers are asked to email info@guernseysports.com if they have not had their information letter yet.