Batonbearers Announced
The Batonbearers for a special relay in Guernsey have been announced.
The Queen Baton Relay is taking place in all the Commonwealth States and Nations, as part of a tour before next year’s Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.
30 children have been chosen to take part in a journey through every primary school in Guernsey on Monday 11th September.
The Relay will commence at Vale Primary at 9am and finish at La Mare De Carteret Primary at 3pm.
The full list of those who’ve been chosen to take part is below:
Amherst: Slava Demetriou & Chloe Brache
Beechwood: Rupert Wilson & Abigail Boyle
Blanchelande: Owaine Mansell & Elinor Toms
Castel: Max Wall & Jess Sherbourne
Forest: Harry Torode & Maiya Queripel
Hautes Capelles: Conor McKenna & Katie Luxon
La Houguette: Harry Hutchinson & Scarlett Gallagher
LMDC: Joshua Dunning & Brooke Bachelet
Le Rondin: Noah Blanchard & Millie Grange
Melrose: Isabelle Lowe & Olivia Morgan
Notre Dame: Harry Ruddy & Ellen Heaume
St Martins: Ziggy Pearce & Talia Godet
St Mary St Michael: Leandro Teale & Poppy Cross
Vale: Braden Morris & Aimee Lilley
Vauvert: Max Barkman & Mckenzie Rich
Parents/carers are asked to email info@guernseysports.com if they have not had their information letter yet.