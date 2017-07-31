Be On Hornet-Watch

We are all being urged to keep an eye out for Asian Hornets.

A nest in Torteval was confirmed on Friday after three hornets were found.

They had previously been confirmed in Sark and Alderney too and now it is feared there will be more across the Bailiwick, coming from France.

Linda McCuctheon is a States analyst and she warns us the hornets are really not good news.

“The main concern is for our bio-diversity and our beehives. It is not a human threat. This particular insect likes to predate on honey-bees.”

She has told us how to spot an Asian Hornet:

They are darker in colour, furrier looking and the bottom segment of its body has an orange stripe. The other feature is it has bright yellow legs. It looks like it has yellow socks on.”

Any potential Asian Hornets must be reported to Guernsey’s Environment and Infrastructure Committee.

