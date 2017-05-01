Beach Restrictions Come Into Force Today

The annual beach restrictions come into force today – until the end of September.

Dogs are banned from some beaches while horses are only allowed on during certain hours.

Vehicles and horses are banned on some of our beaches between 10am and 7pm for the whole summer, unless you have permission from the States’ Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services team for a specific event such as sand racing.

The only exceptions are fishermen or people attending to boats.

Dogs are banned from seven beaches in Guernsey – and most of Herm’s.

From 1st May to 30th September inclusive dogs are not permitted on seven Guernsey beaches: Fermain, Petit Bot, L’Erée, Vazon, Cobo, Port Soif, L’Ancresse/Pembroke. Herm’s Shell Beach, Belvoir Bay, Fisherman’s Beach, and the area of beach in front of the White House Hotel to the Herm Harbour Jetty are also out of bounds to dogs.

Dogs are also banned from Lihou Island and the causeway and dog walkers are asked to keep their pets away from areas where birds are nesting or wading especially at the Richmond end of Vazon and at L’eree.