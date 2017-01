Beaches Cleared Of Hundreds Of Items

A deep clean of Channel Island beaches discovered a lot of things!

Volunteers were out last weekend to clean up the local environment.

They found everything from fruit to rugby balls and even a message in a bottle from France.

Groups including La Societe Guernesiaise, Sark Watch, the Herm gardeners and the Alderney Wildlife Trust all took part.

166 plastic bottles were picked up, adding to 38 bin bags of general waste.