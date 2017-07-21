Beau Sejour Closed For Emergency Exercise

Beau Sejour will be closed from midday for staff training.

Staff will be put through an emergency exercise to test their response skills.

There will be no public access to the leisure centre while the exercise is underway but the Ron Short Centre remains open and there will be access to the Beau Sejour car park and Cambridge Park as normal.

The gym closed at 9am so that maintenance work can be carried out in the Bodyzone while the centre is closed. New air conditioning units are being fitted.

In a statement Beau Sejour says:

Emergency & evacuation training will be taking place all afternoon for all staff based here at our centre. This will continue into the early evening and our centre will remain closed to the public throughout this time.