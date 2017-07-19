More Beaucamps Meetings Held

More meetings have been held to try and stop any future strikes at Les Beaucamps High school.

Teachers had threatened to walk out last week claiming they were walking under a ‘culture of fear’.

The NASUWT and the States’ Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer met again yesterday for ‘positive’ talks which left both sides ‘in a better place for the future’.

Wayne Bates, National Negotiating Officer, NASUWT, said:

“I am very pleased with the progress made to date. The views and opinions of the NASUWT members are being taken seriously and this puts all of us in a better place for the future.”

A spokesperson for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture added:

“The dialogue we have had with representatives of the NASUWT, facilitated by the Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer, have been very helpful and we are committed to continuing to work together to resolve the issues.”